Trump Proclaims 'Total Reset' After Trade Talks With China

While specifics about the progress were not disclosed by Trump or US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, the talks are ongoing.

In a post on Truth Social early Sunday, May 11, Trump said: “A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner.”

He concluded by expressing a desire to see “an opening up of China to American business,” adding that “great progress” had been made.

On Saturday, May 10, Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, the country’s top economic negotiator.

These negotiations follow a period in which both nations imposed tariffs on each other’s imports, disrupting global supply chains.

Prior to the Switzerland meetings, which are continuing Sunday, Trump hinted at potential tariff reductions, suggesting the possibility of cutting US tariffs on China from a current minimum of 145 percent to 80 percent.

China has not yet commented on the negotiations.

