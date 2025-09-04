Trump Posts Strange Memes Of Rivals As Pressure Rises Over Epstein Files

Trump tweeted three videos on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 4. The tweets were Trump's first on the Elon Musk-owned website since posting about a tsunami warning in Hawaii on Wednesday, July 30.

The first post was a nine-second video showing Sen. Adam Schiff during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" with a dramatically lengthened neck. The California Democrat has been a frequent target for Trump, especially after Schiff served on the House committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection.

The second, also nine seconds long, showed Gov. Gavin Newsom, another California Democrat whom Trump has blasted. In the clip, Gov. Newsom talks about receiving a "Trump 2028" hat while a red cap was digitally added to his head.

The third clip shows an AI-generated video of Trump and Cracker Barrel mascot "Uncle Herschel" dancing to "YMCA" by The Village People. The chain's attempt to change its logo and refresh its restaurants was scrapped in August after it was widely criticized by conservatives as "woke."

Trump's return to Twitter comes as Newsom has used the platform, officially renamed as X, to mock Trump. Over the summer, Newsom and his staff tweeted in a similar style to Trump's posts, including his exaggerated claims, insulting nicknames, improper capitalization, and even punctuation.

Some of Newsom's insults have even been signed with "GCN," a reference to Trump posts signed with his initials of DJT.

"DONALD IS FINISHED — HE IS NO LONGER "HOT," Newsom's office tweeted on Thursday, Aug. 14. "FIRST THE HANDS (SO TINY) AND NOW ME — GAVIN C. NEWSOM — HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS "STEP." MANY ARE SAYING HE CAN’T EVEN DO THE "BIG STAIRS" ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE — USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW. SAD!"

Trump may have been triggered to resume his Twitter activities by a post late on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Newsom's office tweeted a picture of Trump that was digitally altered to make his face look more bloated, playing off recent online rumors about Trump's declining health.

One video that Trump shared on his social media platform Truth Social put Trump's head on a Team USA pole vaulter. Another AI-generated meme showed sumo wrestlers resembling former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has opposed Trump's threats of a National Guard takeover of Chicago.

Critics say Trump's memes are another distraction from his ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Survivors of the New York financier's sexual abuse held a news conference on September 3, calling on Trump to release all files related to Epstein's case.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a passionate Trump supporter, asked the President to meet with Epstein's victims.

"I look forward to talking with President Trump about these women that I've met," Greene told CNN after the news conference. "I also encouraged him already this morning that he should have these women in the Oval Office. They deserve to be there."

The White House called it a "hostile act" for any GOP member to support Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's discharge petition to force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.