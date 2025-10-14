Erika Kirk Accepts Trump's Medal Of Freedom For Slain Husband On His Birthday

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, she finally did: accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his behalf from President Donald Trump, calling it “the best birthday gift he could ever have.”

“I’ve spent seven and a half years trying to find the perfect birthday gift for Charlie,” she said. “He wasn’t a materialistic man… but now I can say with confidence, Mr. President, that you have given him the best birthday gift he could ever have.”

The ceremony, held at the White House, fell on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. Trump posthumously honored the Turning Point USA founder, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“Today we’re here to honor and remember,” Trump said, calling the late Kirk a "fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before." He also called Kirk "an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality, and the highest caliber."

Trump said Kirk was “assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith, and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.”

He called the Presidential Medal of Freedom “the nation’s finest civilian honor.”

Kirk told the audience that her husband’s legacy lives on through the movement he built.

“The Turning Point USA chapters that are watching all across America right now — you are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement,” she said. “Everything that Charlie built, you guys are the legacy holders of that. Living proof that his mission did not die with him — it lives through you.”

She added that her husband’s mission was rooted in one core principle — freedom.

“Today, we’re gathered not only to celebrate Charlie’s birthday but to honor a truth that he gave his entire life to defend," she said, "and that’s freedom."

Erika recalled how her husband would journal about freedom, and said he called it "the ability to do what is right without fear. And that’s how he lived. He was free from fear, free from compromise, free from anything that could enslave his soul.

"His name, Charles, literally means ‘free man.’ And that’s exactly who my husband was.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.