Trump Plans To Join Rare All-Hands Meeting Of Top US Generals, Admirals At Quantico: Report

A planning document sent Saturday, Sept. 27, states, “We have confirmation from the White House that POTUS is now attending the speech on Tuesday,” The Washington Post reported.

Notices circulated around the Pentagon said the decision will “significantly change the security posture” for the event, set for Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, with the Secret Service now taking the lead, the outlet said.

Hegseth last week ordered hundreds of generals and admirals in command roles —one‑star and above — along with their senior enlisted leaders, to drop everything and report to Quantico for a brief address on military standards and a “warrior ethos,” according to The Post’s earlier reporting.

The speech had been expected to last less than an hour, but Trump’s participation could alter the schedule and the tone. Senior officers have privately braced for possible firings or demotions, The Post said.

The rush directive startled commands worldwide and prompted immediate travel scrambles, with some four‑star staffs still unsure of the agenda heading into the weekend.

The gathering comes amid churn at the Pentagon. Earlier this year, the administration removed a number of senior officials, and Hegseth’s team has floated a sweeping consolidation of top commands.

A government shutdown is looming with the deadline to reach a deal just three days away.

And earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a change that still requires congressional approval before it can take effect.

What is clear is the scale and rarity: bringing so many general and flag officers together on such short notice is unusual in modern times.

