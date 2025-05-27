Trump Pardons Tax Cheat After His Mother Attends $1M Mar-a-lago Fundraiser: Report

Paul Walczak pleaded guilty to tax crimes shortly after the 2024 election. Around Inauguration Day, he submitted a pardon application. The application emphasized the political activities of Elizabeth Fago, his mother, who had raised millions for the president and other Republicans, according to The New York Times.

The pardon spared him from having to serve 18 months in prison and pay nearly $4.4 million in restitution, the report said.

Fago was invited to the fundraiser last month at Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida. Three weeks later, Trump signed the pardon, the outlet said.

Click here to read the complete New York Times report.

