Trump 'On Ropes' As Americans Raise Corruption Alarms, New Poll Reveals

Trump’s job approval rating has taken a major hit since spring, sliding six points and now sitting 20 points underwater, according to a national survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 adults nationwide between Friday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 30, found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, compared to 58 percent who disapprove.

In April, Trump’s approval stood at 44-51, buoyed in part by support for his immigration agenda. That support has since eroded: just 41 percent now approve of his handling of immigration, down from 50 percent four months ago.

In a broad breakdown of policy areas, Trump now holds net-negative approval ratings on jobs (37-55), inflation (31-63), civil rights (32-58), tariffs (31-63), and natural disasters (37-53).

Even on immigration — long considered his stronghold — he’s underwater by 13 points.

The survey also reveals significant slippage among voters once considered reliably pro-Trump. Among men, approval has dropped from 48 percent in April to 39 percent.

And among independents — a crucial swing voting bloc — support has cratered, falling from 31 percent to 21 percent.

But one of the most politically potent developments may be public opinion surrounding Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The poll found that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump has mishandled the scandal, and 63 percent believe his administration is hiding information.

In total, 81 percent of respondents blame Trump personally for concealing key Epstein-related documents.

The poll also explored broader public sentiment around Trump’s honesty and transparency.

Nearly half of respondents (49 percent) said Trump is “very dishonest,” and 45 percent said he is “very corrupt.” Just 23 percent said the president is “very transparent.”

Despite these troubling signs, Trump retains core support: 58 percent of respondents said they still view him as a “strong” leader, and more than 85 percent of 2024 Trump voters said they would cast the same vote again.

Still, the poll director noted the warning signs are growing.

“Six months into his second term as president, Donald Trump looks to be on the ropes with the American public,” says Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll. “Trump’s approval ratings, already historically low for a newly elected president, continue to sink with close to six-in-10 Americans (58 precent) expressing disapproval of the job that Trump is doing in office.

"While Trump remains a popular figure among Republicans and conservatives, Trump’s time in office is viewed more negatively across genders, generations, classes and races, with majorities of each of these groups disapproving of Trump’s performance.

"With over three years left in the Trump administration, there is still time for him to right the ship and fulfill the promises that catapulted him to the presidency, but the president is not off to the start he or his supporters envisioned.”

