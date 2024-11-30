Trump Nominates NJ's Charles Kushner For Ambassador To France

Kushner, 70, an Elizabeth native, is the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, having been convicted years earlier of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

Trump announced the nomination on social media, calling Kushner "a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, and dealmaker" who will "strongly advocate for our country and its interests."

Kushner, the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, in Florham Park, has been recognized for his work in real estate, including being named New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. He has served on the boards of multiple institutions, such as the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York University.

“Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest ally,” Trump said.

