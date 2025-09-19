Trump Moves To Fire Virginia US Attorney For Not Charging NY AG Letitia James: Reports

Trump said on Friday that he supports removing Siebert from his position after being asked about the probe into James' Virginia home.

Siebert's office had been investigating mortgage fraud allegations against James brought up by the administration regarding her home in Virginia.

Trump nominated Siebert for his position earlier this year.

“Yeah, I want him out, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question about firing Siebert, CNN reported. "When I learned that (Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner) voted for him, I said, I don’t really want him.”

According to ABC News, his administration intends to replace him with a new US attorney who will more aggressively investigate James.

Siebert is a career prosecutor who began serving in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2010. He is a former police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in DC.

“Mr. Siebert has dedicated his career to protecting public safety, from his work with the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department to his handling of violent crimes and firearms trafficking as a line Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia," Warner and Kaine wrote in a statement when nominating him in May.

"With his experience and dedication to service, Mr. Siebert is equipped to handle the challenges and important obligations associated with this position. We look forward to voting in favor of his confirmation.”

No names for a possible replacement have been reported. Siebert had not been fired as of Friday night.

