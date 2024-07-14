Fair 83°

Trump Launches GoFundMe For PA Rally Shooting Victims

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign page has been launched for the victims and their families following the fatal shooting at the Trump Rally in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. 

Former President Donald Trump surrounded by security, with blood on his face, raising his fist in the air after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump surrounded by security, with blood on his face, raising his fist in the air after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support For Butler PA Victims - President Trump Authorized"/Meredith ORourke
The fundraiser launched around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, just hours after Trump was shot.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign page reads as follows:

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

Over $600,000 in donations towards a $1 million goal had been made as of 10 a.m. on July 14. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe

The shooter has been identified, click here to learn more about him. 

