Trump Heads To Virginia For Grand Navy Celebration As Shutdown Continues: ‘The Show Must Go On’

Trump announced on Truth Social that he’ll be a part of the “Salute to the Fleet” on Sunday, Oct. 5, in Norfolk, calling it a tribute to “our brave men and women of the United States Navy.”

The event, titled “America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet,” marks the 250th anniversary of the Navy and comes as the federal government remains in limbo as the shutdown stretches into its fifth day.

In his post, Trump lashed out at Democrats for what he called a “ridiculous Government Shutdown,” accusing Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of trying to “destroy this wonderful celebration.”

“However, I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’ … I refuse to let them down as their Commander-in-Chief,” Trump wrote, promising that the Norfolk event will be “the largest Celebration in the History of the Navy.”

Trump said the First Lady, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Navy Secretary John Phelan will join him in honoring the service. He added that “thousands of our brave Active Duty Servicemembers and Military Families will be in attendance.”

While the government’s lights remain off, the Norfolk naval base will be lit up with concerts, fireworks, and massive crowds of sailors in white uniforms for the milestone celebration.

Navy ships are expected to be open for public viewings, and service members will meet with attendees as part of the community outreach festivities.

Critics have already pointed to the optics: the president celebrating “maritime dominance” as federal workers go unpaid and agencies struggle to function.

But Trump’s post made clear he intends to press ahead, framing the moment as defiance.

“The US Navy has been planning this event for many months and, despite the Democrats’ incompetence, I refuse to let them down,” Trump said. “See you on Sunday!”

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents roughly 800,000 federal workers, sued the administration Friday, claiming the Department of Education violated furloughed employees’ First Amendment rights by inserting partisan language into their government email replies — blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

That lawsuit adds fuel to a deepening standoff that’s shuttered national parks, stalled paychecks, and crippled federal operations — even as the president prepares to take the stage in Norfolk.

For now, the government stays closed, but the celebration "must go on."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.