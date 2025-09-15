Trump Explodes With 1 A.M. Rant Threatening National Emergency In DC

On Monday, Trump said he would declare a national emergency and federalize DC "if necessary" after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said Metropolitan Police would not cooperate with ICE agents after the 30-day emergency order expired on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Bowser previously said "immigration enforcement is not what MPD does, and with the end of the emergency, it won't be what MPD does."

Trump wasn't having it.

In a rambling post on Truth Social at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Trump took credit for turning DC "from one of the most dangerous and murder-ridden cities in the USA, even around the world, to one of the safest — in just a few weeks," then made certain threats.

"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital (sic) for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens," he continued.

Trump later made a promise "to the people and businesses of Washington, DC."

"DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN," he shouted. "I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!"

The president's latest social media post comes as the National Guard remains deployed in DC, despite the emergency order expiring last week.

It is unclear when their mission in DC will end.

