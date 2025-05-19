Fair 63°

Trump Expected In NJ Ahead Of West Point Speech, FAA Issues VIP Alert

The FAA has issued a VIP Movement Notification for the Morristown/Bedminster area from May 23 to May 25, signaling that President Trump is expected to be in New Jersey ahead of his scheduled commencement address at West Point.

President Trump speaks at the Kennedy Center Board Dinner.

 Photo Credit: President Donald J. Trump Facebook
Cecilia Levine
The alert, published by the FAA Safety Team (FAAST), outlines temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) up to 17,999 feet MSL. It does not name Trump specifically, but notices of this kind are typically reserved for presidential-level travel, especially when they include areas like Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Specific restrictions will be available via NOTAM and published at tfr.faa.gov, the FAA said.

Trump confirmed in an April 21 post on Truth Social that he will deliver commencement speeches this spring at both the University of Alabama and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, which he called “really GREAT places.”

You can click here for a livestream link provided by the academy.

The West Point graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. in Michie Stadium, located in the Orange County town of Highlands.

Trump’s return to West Point follows the school’s decision to disband several student clubs focused on diversity, gender, and cultural identity — including the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, Society of Women Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, and Latin Cultural Club — per the former president’s directives on federal DEI programming.

While the FAA’s VIP advisory is standard procedure for high-security travel, its timing and geographic scope strongly align with Trump’s expected movements.

