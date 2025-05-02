Trump Doubles Down On MS-13 Tattoo Claims In Fiery Exchange With Reporter (Poll)

Poll Are the black letters that read 'M S 1 3' part of the actual tattoo? Yes, ink on the fingers No, added via computer to denote symbols Submit Vote View Results Current Results Are the black letters that read 'M S 1 3' part of the actual tattoo? Yes, ink on the fingers 16%

Trump, referring to a photo of Abrego Garcia’s hands, insisted the Salvadoran national mistakenly deported by his administration had the letters “MS 13” tattooed on his knuckles, calling it proof of gang affiliation. The president claimed the letters above the symbols were permanent tattoos, as opposed to having been added for explanation (click here to watch).

During the interview, Trump repeatedly insisted that Abrego Garcia, a father who had been living in Maryland, had “MS-13” tattooed on his knuckles. Trump called it clear evidence of gang ties. ABC’s Terry Moran pushed back, saying the letters were not tattooed and that the image had been altered for explanation.

When Moran attempted to move on, Trump pressed the issue, accusing the media of spreading “fake news” and pointing to the photo as proof. Moran maintained the letters did not appear in other images taken of Garcia in El Salvador.

The image and its origins have not been independently verified.

Kush Desai, a spokesperson for the White House said that Abrego Garcia's tattoos were the insignia of MS-13 but declined to comment on whether or not the photograph Trump reference had been altered, the New York Times reports.

A GoFundMe to aid Abrego Garcia's Maryland family had raised more than $265K.

