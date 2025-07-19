Trump Diagnosed With Circulation Disorder: Doctors Reveal What It Means For His Presidency

According to The Cleveland Clinic, the disorder is caused by vein damage in the legs.

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) happens when your leg veins become damaged and can’t work as they should. Normally, valves in your leg veins keep blood flowing back up to your heart. But CVI damages those valves, causing blood to pool in your legs. This increases pressure in your leg veins and causes symptoms like swelling and ulcers.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, diagnosed the condition after noticing ankle swelling, a possible symptom of more serious issues like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Trump tested negative for both.

Barbabella concluded his memo by stating that Trump “remains in excellent health.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, reading from Barbabella’s memo, called CVI a "benign and common condition" for people over age 70. Trump is 79.

Chronic venous insufficiency affects about 1 in 20 older adults and ranges in severity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In mild cases, patients experience swelling and discomfort, while severe cases can lead to ulcers due to blood pooling in the legs.

Treatment options vary, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and may include medication, lifestyle changes, weight loss, compression socks, and increased physical activity. There is no cure, and only severe cases require surgery.

Observers had also recently noticed bruising on the backs of Trump’s hands. Leavitt attributed it to aspirin therapy, which is used in CVI treatment, combined with the physical act of shaking hands with dignitaries and supporters.

According to Johns Hopkins, when properly monitored, CVI is unlikely to cause major complications for the president going forward.

