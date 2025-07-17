Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Leg Condition, White House Announces

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing on Thursday afternoon, July 17, that the president, age 79, was evaluated this week for “mild, symmetrical swelling” around his ankles.

A duplex ultrasound ruled out deep-vein thrombosis, and further imaging showed no arterial disease. Physicians instead diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a prevalent circulatory problem in people over seventy that slows blood return from the lower limbs.

Bruising across the back of Trump’s hands, visible during a Cabinet meeting last week, drew equal attention.

Leavitt attributed the purple splotches to “minor soft-tissue irritation" from frequent handshakes amplified by Trump’s daily low-dose aspirin, a standard preventive therapy that can thin the blood and cause cosmetic bruising.

Leavitt said that Trump is in "excellent health," is not suffering any discomfort.

The press secretary added that the White House physician will release a detailed letter outlining test results and a preventive plan that includes compression socks, leg elevation during flights, and continued cardiovascular workouts.

Leavitt noted that Trump logged more than three hours of meetings after his evaluation.

