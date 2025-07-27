Trump Demands Probe Of Beyoncé, Oprah Over ‘Illegal’ Endorsement Payouts

Trump once again took to Truth Social to let the public know that he is "looking into the large amount of money owed by the Democrats" following the presidential election, which featured several prominent celebrities throwing their support behind the now-president's opposition.

Specifically, the president called for Beyoncé, Oprah, Al Sharpton, and others to be probed for their roles in the election — citing "ridiculous fees that were incorrectly stated in the books and records."

"Eleven million dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience)," he posted.

"Three million dollars for 'expenses' to Oprah, ($600,000) to very low-rated TV 'anchor' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight), and others to be named for doing absolutely NOTHING!"

During the 2024 election, Harris' campaign drew criticism over payments made to some celebrities and their production companies to host events or rallies on behalf of the Democratic presidential hopeful, including events in Houston, Michigan and New York.

According to Open Secrets, at the time of the election, Harris' campaign had $1.15 billion in committee money, while nearly $843 million came from outside sources.

Conversely, Trump had just $463 million committed, with nearly $1 billion coming from outside sources.

Trump claims that all of the involved parties should be prosecuted, stating that it is illegal to pay for an endorsement.

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them," he shouted. "All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received (e)ndorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

