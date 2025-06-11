Trump Approval Rating Dips In New Poll, Voters Oppose ‘Beautiful’ GOP Bill By Near 2:1 Margin

A national Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, June 11, found just 38 percent of voters approve of how Trump is handling his job as president, down from 41 percent in the university’s early April survey. Fifty-four percent disapprove.

Among seven policy areas, Trump received his lowest marks for his handling of the Russia–Ukraine war, with only 34 percent approval. His highest approval came on immigration, with 43 percent.

The same poll found voters broadly opposed the GOP’s latest tax and spending package, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” Voters rejected the bill by a 53–27 percent margin, with 20 percent undecided.

Even among Republicans, support for the legislation was mixed: Just 67 percent expressed approval, while 22 percent did not offer an opinion. Opposition was strongest among Democrats, at 89 percent.

The poll was conducted among registered voters nationwide between Thursday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 10, using live interviewers via landline and cell phone. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

On Trump’s personal favorability, 40 percent of voters said they hold a favorable view of him, while 53 percent view him unfavorably.

Quinnipiac also asked about other national figures, including Elon Musk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — none of whom received majority approval from voters across party lines.

The findings come as Trump pushes for passage of the GOP’s budget bill by Friday, July 4.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.