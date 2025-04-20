Trump Ally Mocks Senator With Fake Plaque After Trip To See Mistakenly Deported Gang Suspect

Collins, a Republican, took to social media to take a shot at Van Hollen, who took a trip to check on the well-being of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, a purported MS-13 gang member who has become the focus of national news.

"Hey @ChrisVanHollen, I went ahead and changed your office plaque for you," Collins posted on social media with a photo of a plaque implying that Van Hollen represents El Salvador, not Maryland.

It was initially unclear whether or not Collins actually altered the plaque, or if it was Photoshopped, but Daily Beast cracked the case, noting that Van Hollen doesn’t occupy Senate office SH-110—he’s in SH-730, according to the Senate website.

SH-110, in fact, is occupied by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a staunch Trump supporter.

Many have been critical of Van Hollen's trip to lobby for Abrego Garcia, with the White House, President Donald Trump, and other officials targeting him in recent days.

Trump, as subtle as ever, also took to Truth Social on Easter Sunday to take a thinly veiled shot at Van Hollen and other Democrats.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," he wrote.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who infamously said that he would not send Abrego Garcia home this week while visiting the Oval Office, also chimed in on social media.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹," he posted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.