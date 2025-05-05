Trump Administration To Pay Illegal Migrants To Self-Deport

This initiative represents the latest phase in President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to enhance immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed on Monday, May 5, that individuals utilizing the CBP Home app for self-deportation can receive a stipend of $1,000.

"Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent," DHS said in a statement, noting that currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. "DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.