Trump Admin. Orders Delta To End Partnership With Major International Airline

The Department of Transportation issued a final order to end the joint venture by Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Delta and Aeroméxico's agreement has allowed them to coordinate schedules, pricing, and capacity for US-Mexico flights since 2016.

The airlines operate about 60% of US passenger flights to Mexico City, the fourth-largest international gateway for American travel, Reuters reported.

"We are disappointed that the Department of Transportation has chosen to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeroméxico, a decision that will cause significant harm to US jobs, communities, and consumers traveling between the US and Mexico," Delta said in a statement. "We are reviewing the department's order and considering next steps."

The order was issued late on Monday, Sept. 15, CNBC reported.

"This action is necessary because of ongoing anticompetitive effects in US-Mexico City markets that provide an unfair advantage to Delta and Aeroméxico as two predominant competitors and create unacceptable actual and potential harm for stakeholders, including consumers," the DOT said in a filing.

Aeroméxico currently serves five Northeast cities:

Boston

Newark, New Jersey

New York City (JFK International Airport)

Philadelphia

Washington, DC (Dulles International Airport)

The Biden administration considered withdrawing antitrust immunity for the Delta-Aeroméxico joint venture. In early 2024, Delta warned that nearly two dozen US-Mexico routes could be canceled if the partnership ended, along with smaller airplanes and fewer seats for at least 10 other routes.

Both airlines objected to the Trump administration's proposed termination in July, saying the partnership generated $310 million for the US economy and supported nearly 4,000 American jobs. Delta warned that up to $800 million in annual consumer benefits could disappear.

Aeroméxico said the order does not affect passengers' ability to book codeshare flights or earn frequent flyer miles. Flights will continue to operate as normal unless travelers are otherwise notified, according to Delta.

Delta can retain its 20% equity stake in Aeroméxico and the carriers can reapply for approval if market conditions change.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.