‘Truly Evil' Killer Of Pregnant Amish Mom Sentenced: PA AG

Shawn Cranston, 53, of Corry, was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Murder of an Unborn Child for the killing of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler in her Sparta Township home on Feb. 26, 2024.

“This defendant committed a truly evil act, and is now held fully accountable as he will spend the rest of his life behind bars without an opportunity to ever again harm another person in free society,” AG Sunday said following the sentencing.

A Brutal Crime

Cranston had targeted the Byler home for a burglary but, upon finding Rebekah alone, he slit her throat with a knife and shot her, prosecutors said. Byler’s husband, Andy, returned around 12:26 p.m. that day to discover her body. Their two children, who were also inside the home, were unharmed.

Relatives described Rebekah as a devoted mother who lived for her children and took pride in her home. Family members attended Monday’s sentencing but chose not to speak.

“It is hard to fathom conduct more heinous than brutally killing a young expectant mother and her unborn child in her home,” AG Sunday said in a statement. “Our homes are supposed to be our safe haven — this defendant violated the sanctity of home to commit these truly evil acts.”

Cranston was arrested five days later and arraigned at 4:24 a.m. on March 2, 2024, before Judge Amy L. Nicols, who denied bail. He had a criminal record from 2009 for Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct; serving 36 months of probation, according to his previous court docket.

Key Evidence

During the four-day trial, the Office of Attorney General presented crucial evidence tying Cranston to the killing, including Cranston’s DNA on a glove fragment, shoe and tire impressions matching his gear, and GPS data placing him at the scene.

A red 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV seen in the area played a role in identifying Cranston as a suspect. Multiple Daily Voice readers reported seeing the vehicle near the scene, and a $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward was offered for tips.

The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Deputy Attorney General Kevin Scheibel.

Cranston will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The community continues to rally for Andy and his two young children. Click here to donate to a GoFundMe launched to help the Byler family through this difficult time.

This is the second murdered Amish woman Daily Voice has reported on in Pennsylvania. Click here to read the coroner's statement on the death of Linda Stoltzfus of Lancaster County, click here to read about her killer Justo Smoker's plea deal, and click here to read about her large Amish funeral.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.