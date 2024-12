The incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Route 46 ramp in Ridgefield.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), the exit ramp is blocked, with vehicles being diverted to the right shoulder to pass.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as cleanup and repairs continue, causing significant delays.

