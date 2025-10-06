69-Year-Old Allegedly Involved In Altercation Suing Ex-nfl QB Mark Sanchez, Fox Corporation

Mark Sanchez is now facing a civil lawsuit in addition to criminal charges stemming from a weekend altercation in Indianapolis.

Court filings on Monday, Oct. 6, show delivery driver Perry Tole, 69, sued Sanchez for assault and battery and named Fox as a defendant for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision, according to the Indiana Lawyer. The suit filed in Marion Superior Court requesting a jury trial for damages he says he suffered.

According to the complaint, Tole alleges Sanchez appeared intoxicated, and confronted him near a Westin Hotel loading area, and the encounter escalated despite Tole deploying pepper spray.

The suit states Tole then used a knife in self-defense after Sanchez continued to advance, leaving the former quarterback hospitalized with stab wounds. Tole says he suffered a cut to his cheek.

The lawsuit follows the rapid escalation of the criminal case. Authorities confirmed earlier Monday that at least one of the initial misdemeanor counts against Sanchez, battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, has been upgraded to a Level 5 felony battery.

A Level 5 felony in Indiana carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.

Prosecutors have said additional charges are possible as evidence, including surveillance video and witness statements, is reviewed.

“This incident never should have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated to violence or left anyone seriously injured.” Mears added his office will “follow the fact and law wherever they lead.”

Fox Sports acknowledged Sanchez’s absence from the Las Vegas Raiders-Indianapolis Colts game during its broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 5, with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers and saying its thoughts are "with everyone involved" in the incident.

The confrontation occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 4.

Sanchez, 38, was initially listed in critical condition after being stabbed in the upper torso but was later upgraded to stable.

Fox 59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis have posted graphic photos of the victim after the incident on their website.

An initial court hearing on the criminal case has not yet been scheduled. The civil complaint seeks damages to be determined at trial.

