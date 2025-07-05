Tropical Storm Chantal Named Off Atlantic Coast: Here's New Projected Path

Chantal formed off the southeast coast just after 8 a.m. Saturday, July 5, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packed with 40 mph winds, is located about 150 miles off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina. It is moving north-northwest at about 2 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the Carolinas, and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in that area later Saturday.

It is expected to make landfall on Sunday afternoon, July 6, in South Carolina, and then track north-northeast into North Carolina, and Virginia. (See the first image above.)

The system is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of west-central and southwestern Florida through Saturday, with impacts spreading to coastal areas of the Carolinas by Saturday night.

Forecasters say winds could pick up along the coast as barometric pressure drops and circulation tightens. Rough surf and higher seas are likely from the Florida coast to the Outer Banks through the long holiday weekend.

