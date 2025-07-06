Tropical Storm Chantal Makes Landfall, Now Tracking North With Strong Winds, Torrential Rain

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions will persist in the warning area through Sunday morning, with heavy rainfall continuing across South Carolina through the day and into North Carolina by Monday, July 7.

Forecasters warned of flash flooding and localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches near the storm’s center.

While Chantal is expected to lose wind strength quickly, it will still pose risks into early this week as it moves inland across the Carolinas and toward southeastern Virginia and southern Delaware.

The storm has also triggered hazardous surf, rip currents, and coastal erosion along parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts. These conditions are expected to linger through Monday.

AccuWeather meteorologists noted a continued threat of isolated tornadoes across parts of eastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina.

Travel delays and marine disruptions are likely through early week. Officials urged caution along the coast and in flood-prone areas.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.