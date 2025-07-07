Tropical Chantal Brings Heavy Rain, Stifling Heat To Bergen County: Here's Timing

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the state from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say locally heavy rain from scattered storms could dump 2 to 5 inches in some areas, especially in central and southern New Jersey.

At 3 p.m., the NWS Mount Holly said storms have already started to develop across the region.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing today will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding,” the NWS Mount Holly office said. “The greatest threat for flash flooding [is] in the Slight Risk area.”

But the rain isn’t the only threat.

The New York office of the NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northeast New Jersey at 1:50 p.m. Monday, stating: “Showers and thunderstorms may produce torrential downpours into early this evening. Localized areas of flash flooding are possible.” That includes eastern Bergen, eastern Passaic, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties.

More storms are likely again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, forecasters said, each bringing the risk of flooding and damaging wind gusts.

In addition, much of New Jersey is under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values expected to climb to 100 to 106 degrees, depending on the area.

According to the NWS New York alert, the Heat Advisory covers eastern Bergen, eastern Passaic, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties. “Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the agency warned.

In South Jersey, the NWS Mount Holly office issued a separate Heat Advisory for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties, also in effect 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values possibly reaching 106 degrees.

The NWS also flagged moderate to high rip current risk along the Jersey Shore through Tuesday.

Another updated briefing is expected by 5 p.m. Monday.

