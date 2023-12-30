NJ Man Who Stabbed PA State Trooper 'Numerous Times' In Berks County ID'd

Two troopers were sent to serve a 302 warrant, which is for involuntary mental health commitment, for 27-year-old Bradley Odenath of Pine Hill, NJ.

They arrived at 293 Bachmoll Road, Tilden Township at 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 30, Beohm detailed.

"During their interaction with the male one of the troopers was stabbed numerous times in the leg," Beohm stated in the release.

Troopers were able to subdue the Odenath and take him into custody.

He was taken to Penn State St Joseph’s Hospital for the 302 evaluation, then he was released back into state police custody and held at PSP Hamburg.

He was later charged with the following according to his court docket:

Felony aggravated assault.

Misdemeanor obstructing administration of law or other government functions.

Misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Misdemeanor simple assault.

Summary harassment.

He is being held at Berks County Prison, with bail set at $100,000, his docket shows. His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Odenath has a criminal record after pleading guilty to drug possession in Bradford County, PA following an incident on March 14, 2022, a previous court docket details.

"The injured trooper was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital (Cedar Crest). The sustained injuries are not life threatening," Beohm concluded.

