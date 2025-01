A woman and two children, 9 and 5, were killed by a man who then tried to stab himself at a residence on Hutton Street, Mayor Steve Fulop and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. The man is in custody, Fulop said.

Chaplains and social workers have been deployed to the neighborhood to work with family and neighbors, Fulop said.

"This is just such horrible and sad news," Fulop said.

