Trio With Serious Burns Charged In Fireworks Explosion On NJ Lake

Adam J. Perentin, 22, of Ogdensburg; Justin A. Pretot, 28, of Byram Township; and Jessica M. Whittam, 23, of Byram Township; were rescued from Lake Mohawk on Monday, July 3, after setting off commercial-grade fireworks that engulfed a homemade barge around 9:40 p.m., police in Byram Township said.

The trio standing on the barge dove into the water when some of the fireworks ignited other fireworks, police said. They were rescued by a boat then brought to shore at 58 Birch Parkway, Byram Township police said.

Lakeland Emergency Squad brought one person who suffered third-degree burns across nearly 30 percent of his body to Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

A subsequent investigation found that some of the fireworks involved were commercial-grade fireworks, which the public are not allowed to have, police said.

Perentin, Pretot and Whittam were charged with fourth-degree possession of dangerous fireworks, fourth-degree reckless endangerment, and a disorderly persons offense for prohibit fireworks.

