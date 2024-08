Three $10,000 Mega Millions tickets were sold in New Jersey between Monday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 25.

All three tickets were from the Tuesday, Aug. 20 drawing. They were sold at the following locations:

The Rivermart on River Road in Edgewater

Mercadon Market on Springdale Avenue in East Orange

Quik Mart on Union Street in Rockaway

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

