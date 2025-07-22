Triathlete, 37, Dies During Swim At NJ Lake, Authorities Say

The incident involving 37-year-old Hannah Merlucci, of Kinnelon, happened on the morning of Saturday, July 19 at Fayson Lakes, according to Meghan Kbab, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Lifeguards spotted a female swimmer unresponsive in the water, swam out to her, and brought her back to shore, Knab said.

CPR was immediately initiated. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, said Knab. An official cause of death has not yet been determined, she added.

A GoFundMe launched by Regina Merlucci for Hannah's husband, Alexander Merlucci had raised more than $67,000 as of press time. The campaign notes Hannah leaves behind her husband and four children.

"Hannah was the kind of person who made everything she did seem absolutely effortless," the campaign reads. "Her warmth, wit, intelligence, and boundless compassion was known by all. As a teacher, she touched countless lives with her passion and kind-heartedness. As a member of the Fayson Lakes community, she was always there to lend a hand, offer a kind word, or simply make someone smile."

Click here to view the campaign for Alexander Merlucci.

