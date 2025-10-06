Trenton Police Officer Shot: Authorities

The officer was shot in the leg while reaching for a suspect's gun, Gov. Phil Murphy said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

The officer was working as part of a task force with the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit, The NJ State Troopers NCO Association said.

A New Jersey State Trooper was injured after being struck by shrapnel, authorities said. Both officers are expected to recover, authorities said.

