Tree Branch Crushes Pedestrians, Smashes Tesla Roof In Teaneck: Police

The branch fell near Sussex Road and Churchill Road around 8:03 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the Teaneck Police Department.

Two Bergenfield women, ages 44 and 45, were pinned under the tree as they walked along the sidewalk. A 50-year-old Ridgefield Park woman was also hit, though she was not trapped, police said.

At the same time, a Tesla driven by a 36-year-old Bergenfield man was traveling southbound with his 4-year-old daughter when the branch smashed into the roof. The driver suffered minor cuts from broken glass but refused medical treatment. His daughter was unharmed, police said.

Emergency crews flooded the scene, including Teaneck police and fire, DPW, Bergen Hatzalah, Holy Name paramedics, and the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps. An officer flagged down a passing Cousin’s Tree Service truck, whose workers jumped in with chainsaws to help cut through the debris. Five officers then lifted the massive branch to free the trapped women.

Both Bergenfield women were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Ridgefield Park woman was taken to Englewood Hospital with minor injuries.

The fallen oak also took down power lines connected to a home on Winthrop Road. Crews from Teaneck DPW and PSE&G worked quickly to clear the road and restore power. Sussex Road remains closed between Winthrop and Churchill as cleanup continues.

Police thanked all responders and community members for their swift action.

