Trampoline Park Replacing Shuttered NJ Pathmark, Kmart Sets Opening Date

The indoor park is located at 3010 Route 35 in Hazlet.

Urban Air has leased a space that formerly housed Pathmark and Kmart in the Hazlet Town Center.

Billed as the world's largest indoor amusement company, its new center spans nearly 40,000 square feet.

The new adventure park offers a full line-up of activities, such as an intense ropes course, APEX trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track and Laser tag. The Battle Beam and Wipeout area round out the competitive options available for a day of physical tests and endurance.

