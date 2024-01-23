Train Death Reported On Journal Square PATH tracks

The person was struck by a westbound train at the station in Jersey City shortly after midnight Monday, Jan. 22, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether it was accidental or intentional.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Emergency Services Unit, Jersey City firefighters and an EMS unit were among the responders.

Power to the tracks was temporarily shut down. PATH service resumed around 3 a.m.

Daily Voice is awaiting more details from the Port Authority as of this posting.

