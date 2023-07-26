Trailer Park Crash: Wayne Police Car Rammed During Mobile Home Raid

A tipster pointed authorities to the Fourth Street home of Tyler J. Simmons, 27, and Savannah L. Sommer, 26, in Finn’s Mobile Home Park, Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

Members of the department’s Special Ops and Narcotics unit set up surveillance that found the couple selling heroin from the home, the chief said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau and uniformed officers then joined in a special operation that produced immediate results.

As they watched, a Dodge Charger pulled up. The driver – identified as Nygee M. Dennis, 25, of Paterson – then exchanged what looked like money for drugs with Simmons, investigators said.

The signal was given and the team converged on the area.

Dennis instantly threw the Charger into reverse and rammed a Wayne police vehicle.

He was quickly seized along with Simmons and Sommer, the chief said.

Simmons was carrying crack and drug paraphernalia.

Dennis, meanwhile, had a large amount of heroin and crack in the Charger, McNiff said. He was also carrying a large amount of cash, the chief said.

A search of the Fourth Street home produced heroin and more drug paraphernalia, McNiff added.

Simmons, Sommer and Dennis were charged with various drug counts and the couple was released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, the chief said.

Dennis, however, was ordered held after police charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and illegal weapons possession.

A judge in Paterson released Dennis, pending future court action, the very next day.

