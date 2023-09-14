A Few Clouds 81°

'Tragic Accident': Boy, 7, Killed In Upper-Floor Fall From Fort Lee High-Rise

UPDATE: The death of a 7-year-old boy who plunged from an upper-floor balcony of a Fort Lee high-rise was "the result of a tragic accident," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It was around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, when the boy fell from the 21st floor of the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee, multiple sources told Daily Voice.
Jerry DeMarco
The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

"The circumstances surrounding the death...were the result of a tragic accident and no criminal activity was involved," Musella said Thursday following a joint investigation by detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and Fort Lee police.

The boy was in second grade at Christ the Teacher School right behind the high-rise. The school is providing counseling as long as needed for students, teachers and staff, a parent said.

