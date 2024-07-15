Tragedy Strikes Again; NJ Family Killed In Second Fire

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, the West Orange Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Liberty Street, where they were met by heavy smoke and three unresponsive victims inside the home.

According to officials, firefighters located Mary Drury's 75-year-old mother, Grace, and her two children, ages 8 and 3.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Drury, which as of Monday, July 15, more than $2,100 has been raised. The fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses.

"I have worked with Mary for the last four years at Newark Airport. She is loving, hard-working, and always worked an incredible amount of hours weekly," organizers of the GoFundMe wrote.

"She had two beautiful boys, who were her world. Just a couple of months ago, there was a fire and she was displaced for months, but luckily everyone was safe."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

