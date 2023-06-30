Tragedy: Hillsdale Boy, 17, Drowns In Backyard Pool

The boy's father conducted CPR after finding the lifeless teen behind their Hillsdale home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

A rig from the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service was requested and the boy was transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, responders said.

He was pronounced dead soon after, they said.

A cause is pending an investigation by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Any further information is purposely being withheld here.

