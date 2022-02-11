Contact Us
Twitter Fumes Over Amtrak Outage Between NYC/Philly, NJ Transit Delays

Cecilia Levine
Amtrak trains were at a standstill Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Amtrak trains were at a standstill Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuters were off to a frustrating start Wednesday, Nov. 2.

All Amtrak trains were stopped between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia, with delays of up to 45 minutes reported for NJT. 

Trains were in motion as of 7:30, but until then, commuters took to Twitter to vent — specifically on Amtrak's post announcing the outage that caused the standstill.

Amtrak's outage caused delays on NJT.

