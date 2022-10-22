NJDOT Threatens To Take Away Saucy New Safety Signs If Drivers Don't Stop Snapping Pics

Focus! No, not like that!

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is getting the spirit of spooky season with some saucy signs along highways.

And while they've captured drivers' attention, that may not be a good thing.

Transportation officials were apparently hoping to get their safe driving requests across in a new way, but based on the photos that have been surfacing on social media, the signs might actually be distracting the drivers.

And so, the DOT has now threatened to go back to the tired, old signs if drivers don't put their phones down and, well, "hocus pocus drive with focus."

According to the New York Post, some other safety signs say, "Nice car. Did it come with a turn signal?" "Get your heads out of your apps," and "We'll be blunt, don't drive high."

