Traffic crawled on the Garden State Parkway in Essex County Thursday morning due to a major crash.

The crash -- apparently involving nearly a dozen vehicles -- occurred on the southbound side of the highway between Exit 145 - I-280 to Exit 143B (Irvington)

Rubbernecking delays on Garden State Parkway northbound South of Exit 143 - NJ 124 (Irvington Twp) to North of Exit 144 - CR 510 (Newark) All lanes open 2 mile delay https://t.co/OtZvhBAY1h — 511NJ GSP (@511njgsp) May 27, 2021

All lanes were open but a more than 2-mile delay was reported.

