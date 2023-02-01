Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include 36 NJ Locations
Traffic

Dump Truck Takes Down Wires Closing Route 3 In Both Directions (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Downed wires along Route 3 Feb. 1.
Downed wires along Route 3 Feb. 1. Photo Credit: HudPost

A dump truck crash that took down wires closed Route 3 in both directions for hours Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Secaucus, authorities confirmed.

The highway was expected to reopen at 2 p.m., following the morning rush hour incident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The wires were down at west of the NJ Turnpike Eastern Spur, with heavy backups were reported as of 10:55 a.m.

Photos from the scene show wires laying across the end gate of the truck.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.