Chicken Waste Spill Causes HazMat Situation Along South Jersey Highway

A trailer hauling chicken waste products crashed, spilling its contents all over Route 55 and causing a HazMat situation in Gloucester County on Monday, Feb. 27.

The northbound side of the roadway was closed in Deptford from mile marker 59.2 to the Route 42 interchange following the 9 a.m. crash. The roadway had reopened as of 1:45 p.m., but crews were still on scene for cleanup.

HazMat crews, the New Jersey State Police, NJDOT, and multiple fire departments were on scene.

Environmental services were notified and were monitoring the incident. No injuries were reported.

