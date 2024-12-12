Traffic Control Officer Fatally Struck By Vehicle Outside Prudential Center: Authorities

At 12:42 a.m., Jairo Rodriguez was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic following an event at the Prudential Center, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. Rodriguez was found by police unresponsive and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

“This tragic news is heartbreaking on so many levels,” Mayor Baraka said. “The pain of losing a public servant committed to keeping drivers and pedestrians safe is difficult enough. But learning that TCO Rodriguez was struck while on duty, directing traffic, is devasting."

Rodriguez joined the Department of Public Safety in 2022.

“TCO Rodriguez was highly respected and beloved by all who worked with him,” Director Miranda said.

The driver remained at the scene and was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, authorities said. Rodriguez is survived by his wife and two daughters, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating this incident.

