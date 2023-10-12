Tractor Trailer Slams Four Njsp Troop Cars On Route 78 (Update)

Fair 62°

A New Jersey State Police trooper suffered a minor injury when a tractor trailer rammed four troop cars along Route 78 Wednesday, Oct. 11, authorities said. Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
The Volvo tractor-trailer was heading east when it collided with an Isuzu box truck around 1:50 p.m. near milepost 15.4 in Union Township (Hunterdon County), NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The Volvo tractor-trailer continued forward and subsequently struck one troop car, which caused a chain reaction with the three other vehicles.

As a result of the crash, one trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. 

Passing drivers reported seeing troopers standing outside the vehicles conducting an investigation with a motorist, however, police did not confirm this information.

The crash is under investigation.

