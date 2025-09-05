Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 17 To Route 4

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Paramus police responded to the bottom of the ramp from Route 17 North to Route 4 West for a crash involving a cargo transport tractor-trailer, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

There were no reported injuries. The Paramus Fire Department is on scene, the chief said.

One westbound lane is currently closed, and motorists should expect delays. Additional lane closures and detours will be implemented during the uprighting of the trailer, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Paramus Police Traffic Unit.

