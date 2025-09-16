Tractor-Trailer Hauling M&Ms Crashes On I-80, Spilling Candy Across Highway

At 10:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, Knowlton Township Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a two-tractor-trailer collision in the westbound lanes near the 2-mile marker, the department said.

According to firefighters, one tractor-trailer was parked on the westbound shoulder near the 2.4 mile marker when another tractor-trailer rear-ended it, tearing open both box trailers and spilling M&Ms onto the highway.

Units including Engine 41-63, Rescue 41-73, Tanker 41-71, Car 41, and Atlantic EMS 15-51 responded. New Jersey State Police closed the westbound lanes while EMS assessed both truck operators, who refused treatment and were not transported, officials said.

Crews remained on scene until just after midnight as NJSP and NJDOT Incident Management assisted with traffic control and cleanup, Knowlton Township Fire & Rescue said.

