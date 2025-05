The blaze broke out around 8:30 a.m. on US 206 southbound at CR 613/Drakesdale Road in Mount Olive Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

All lanes in the area were closed as emergency responders worked the scene.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area and expect delays. No additional details on injuries or what caused the fire were immediately released.

