Fair 75°

SHARE

Tracking Severe Storms: These Areas Will Be Hit Hardest As Cold Front Pushes Through

A cold front that will sweep through the East Coast will ignite showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a broad area Saturday, May 3, during the late afternoon, and into the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a broad area Saturday, May 3, during the late afternoon, and into the evening.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Rainy conditions will continue on Sunday, May 4, as the system will stall over the Appalachians rather than moving offshore this weekend.

Rainy conditions will continue on Sunday, May 4, as the system will stall over the Appalachians rather than moving offshore this weekend.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible from the system Saturday afternoon, May 3, and continuing into Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Heavy rain with these storms may also cause localized flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a broad area during that time, with the most potent storms expected in locations shown in orange in the first image above from AccuWeather.

“While thunderstorms could trigger localized damage in parts of the East, the rain is much needed due to the growing drought concerns," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. "That being said, heavy rain rates in thunderstorms will trigger ponding of water in poor drainage areas, so motorists are advised to use caution." 

Rainy conditions will continue on Sunday, May 4, as the front will stall over the Appalachians rather than moving off shore this weekend. (Click on the second image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6 with showers likely both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE